Amy Cooper makes an emergency call at Central Park in New York during the May 2020 incident. Photo: Christian Cooper via AP
Charges dropped against Amy Cooper for calling police on black birdwatcher

  • Prosecutors said they were satisfied with her progress after five sessions in a programme that included therapy and education on racial bias
  • A viral video showed Cooper falsely reporting that an African-American man threatened her life after an argument in New York’s Central Park

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:38am, 17 Feb, 2021

