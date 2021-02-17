Amy Cooper makes an emergency call at Central Park in New York during the May 2020 incident. Photo: Christian Cooper via AP
Charges dropped against Amy Cooper for calling police on black birdwatcher
- Prosecutors said they were satisfied with her progress after five sessions in a programme that included therapy and education on racial bias
- A viral video showed Cooper falsely reporting that an African-American man threatened her life after an argument in New York’s Central Park
Topic | Racism and prejudice
