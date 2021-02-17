Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Xinjiang
World /  United States & Canada

Canada weighs calling China’s treatment of Uygurs a genocide

  • PM Justin Trudeau says there is ‘no question’ that there have been significant human rights abuses reported coming out of Xinjiang
  • The Trump administration made a genocide determination last month, and Biden’s top diplomat has said he agrees with the label, vowing to stay tough on China

Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:56am, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE