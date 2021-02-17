Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters following a Republican Party event on Capitol Hill on February 2. Photo: AP
politico | Donald Trump attacks Mitch McConnell in fiery statement
- The former US president called the senator a ‘dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack’, adding that Republicans ‘will not win again’ if they stick with him
- An earlier draft mocked McConnell for having ‘too many chins but not enough smarts’, but advisers convinced Trump to take it out
