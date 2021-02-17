The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk brought down with explosives on February 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Trump Plaza casino in New Jersey demolished after falling into disrepair
- The building was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground
- In its heyday, the casino hosted celebrities including Madonna, Oprah and Muhammad Ali, and it even had a cameo in the Ocean’s Eleven film
Topic | Donald Trump
