A woman wearing a face mask looks at a globe in a park in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China and US face UN cooperation test over Britain’s push for vaccine ceasefires
- UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warns that 160 million people are at risk of missing out on immunisation due to instability and conflict
- The Security Council took over 3 months to back its Secretary General’s call for a global pandemic ceasefire due to bickering between Beijing and Washington
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
