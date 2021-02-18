A woman wearing a face mask looks at a globe in a park in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April 2020. Photo: AFP A woman wearing a face mask looks at a globe in a park in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China and US face UN cooperation test over Britain’s push for vaccine ceasefires

  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warns that 160 million people are at risk of missing out on immunisation due to instability and conflict
  • The Security Council took over 3 months to back its Secretary General’s call for a global pandemic ceasefire due to bickering between Beijing and Washington

Updated: 1:37am, 18 Feb, 2021

