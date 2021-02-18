‘I won't say yet, but we have tremendous support,’ Donald Trump said when asked about his plans for 2024. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump goes on US media blitz, calls Twitter ‘boring’
- Donald Trump has largely kept to himself since he departed the White House on January 20
- But on Wednesday he marked the death of right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh by calling into Fox News, Newsmax and OAN
Topic | Donald Trump
