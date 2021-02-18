A farmworker waits to receive a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Coachella, California. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: researchers in Canada urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine’s second dose
- Danuta Skowronski and Gaston De Serres said the administration of the second dose a month after the first provided ‘little added benefit in the short term’
- Their findings were derived from Pfizer’s documents submitted to the US FDA
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A farmworker waits to receive a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Coachella, California. Photo: Bloomberg