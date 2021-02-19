Fran Goldman bundled herself in layers, grabbed her walking sticks and braved the weather to get to her vaccine appointment. Photo: Ruth Goldman via AP
Coronavirus: US woman Fran Goldman, 90, walks 9.7km through snow to get vaccine shot
- The Seattle resident was determined to get vaccinated after spending a month trying to secure an appointment
- Goldman has been inundated by calls and messages from Americans inspired by her story
