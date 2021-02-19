Fran Goldman bundled herself in layers, grabbed her walking sticks and braved the weather to get to her vaccine appointment. Photo: Ruth Goldman via AP Fran Goldman bundled herself in layers, grabbed her walking sticks and braved the weather to get to her vaccine appointment. Photo: Ruth Goldman via AP
Fran Goldman bundled herself in layers, grabbed her walking sticks and braved the weather to get to her vaccine appointment. Photo: Ruth Goldman via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US woman Fran Goldman, 90, walks 9.7km through snow to get vaccine shot

  • The Seattle resident was determined to get vaccinated after spending a month trying to secure an appointment
  • Goldman has been inundated by calls and messages from Americans inspired by her story

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:36am, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fran Goldman bundled herself in layers, grabbed her walking sticks and braved the weather to get to her vaccine appointment. Photo: Ruth Goldman via AP Fran Goldman bundled herself in layers, grabbed her walking sticks and braved the weather to get to her vaccine appointment. Photo: Ruth Goldman via AP
Fran Goldman bundled herself in layers, grabbed her walking sticks and braved the weather to get to her vaccine appointment. Photo: Ruth Goldman via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE