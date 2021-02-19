Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants was rejected in June 2020. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s immigration plan unveiled, offering 11 million a path to US citizenship
- Democrats say the ‘long overdue’ legislation is mostly aimed at people who have lived in the country for many years, including ‘Dreamers’
- The bill includes a proposal to stop calling undocumented immigrants ‘aliens’, instead referring to them as ‘non-citizens’
Topic | US immigration
