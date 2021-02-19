US Senator Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump speak at an event in Washington in October 2017. Photo: TNS
Ivanka Trump rules out 2022 run, muting talk of political dynasty
- The ex-president’s daughter called Florida Senator Marco Rubio earlier this month to say she does not plan to challenge him when his seat is up next year
- Daughter-in-law Lara Trump has not made up her mind about a potential Senate bid in North Carolina
