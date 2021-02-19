An artist’s impression depicts Nasa’s Perseverance rover firing up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface. Image: Nasa handout An artist’s impression depicts Nasa’s Perseverance rover firing up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface. Image: Nasa handout
Nasa’s Perseverance rover makes historic Mars landing

  • The most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world arrives safely on the red planet after ‘seven minutes of terror’
  • The six-wheeled vehicle is on a mission to determine if life once existed on Mars

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:22am, 19 Feb, 2021

