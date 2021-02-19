A farmer shovels corn during a harvest in Illinois in November 2019. Photo: Bloomberg A farmer shovels corn during a harvest in Illinois in November 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | Donald Trump’s gift to Joe Biden: record farm exports to China

  • Sales and shipments to the Asian nation have surged since late last year, most notably for corn, the US Agriculture Department said
  • Exports to China are expected to hit a record US$31.5 billion in Biden’s first year thanks to strong demand after a quick pandemic recovery

Updated: 6:24am, 19 Feb, 2021

