A farmer shovels corn during a harvest in Illinois in November 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | Donald Trump’s gift to Joe Biden: record farm exports to China
- Sales and shipments to the Asian nation have surged since late last year, most notably for corn, the US Agriculture Department said
- Exports to China are expected to hit a record US$31.5 billion in Biden’s first year thanks to strong demand after a quick pandemic recovery
Topic | Trade
