A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, in August 2010. Photo: EPA-EFE A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, in August 2010. Photo: EPA-EFE
A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, in August 2010. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

US ready for Iran talks over nuclear deal, backtracks on Trump sanctions claim

  • A state department spokesman said the US would accept an EU invite to an informal meeting of nations that were part of the 2015 accord
  • It remains to be seen if Iran, which has threatened to restrict some UN nuclear inspections, will also be willing to sit down with the US

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:34am, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, in August 2010. Photo: EPA-EFE A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, in August 2010. Photo: EPA-EFE
A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, in August 2010. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE