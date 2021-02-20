Angela Millar, executive director of the Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver, British Columbia, in a screenshot from a Zoom briefing on December 21, 2020. Forty-one residents died of Covid-19 at the home in the city's deadliest outbreak. Photo: SCMP Angela Millar, executive director of the Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver, British Columbia, in a screenshot from a Zoom briefing on December 21, 2020. Forty-one residents died of Covid-19 at the home in the city's deadliest outbreak. Photo: SCMP
exclusive | Boss resigns from Vancouver care home for Chinese elders, where 41 residents died in coronavirus tragedy

  • Angela Millar has resigned as executive director of Little Mountain Place, scene of British Columbia’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreak, the SCMP has learned
  • In all, 99 of 114 residents at the care home contracted Covid-19

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 2:57am, 20 Feb, 2021

