Angela Millar, executive director of the Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver, British Columbia, in a screenshot from a Zoom briefing on December 21, 2020. Forty-one residents died of Covid-19 at the home in the city's deadliest outbreak. Photo: SCMP
exclusive | Boss resigns from Vancouver care home for Chinese elders, where 41 residents died in coronavirus tragedy
- Angela Millar has resigned as executive director of Little Mountain Place, scene of British Columbia’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreak, the SCMP has learned
- In all, 99 of 114 residents at the care home contracted Covid-19
Angela Millar, executive director of the Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver, British Columbia, in a screenshot from a Zoom briefing on December 21, 2020. Forty-one residents died of Covid-19 at the home in the city's deadliest outbreak. Photo: SCMP