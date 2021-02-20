Water to be loaded into vehicles is stacked at a City of Houston water distribution site in Houston on Friday. Photo: AP
politico | US President Joe Biden to declare major disaster for Texas amid crippling freeze
- A number of people have died from hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning and other causes related to the extreme weather
- ‘I don’t want to be a burden,’ Biden said. ‘When the president lands in a city in America, it has a long tail.’
Topic | Joe Biden
