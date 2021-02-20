US singer Marilyn Manson is facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
US singer Marilyn Manson under investigation over domestic abuse allegations
- Actress Evan Rachel Wood named the singer as her abuser in a recent social media post
- Manson has denied the allegations of abuse, calling his accusers’ statements ‘horrible distortions of reality’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
