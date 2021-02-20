US singer Marilyn Manson is facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE US singer Marilyn Manson is facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
US singer Marilyn Manson is facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

US singer Marilyn Manson under investigation over domestic abuse allegations

  • Actress Evan Rachel Wood named the singer as her abuser in a recent social media post
  • Manson has denied the allegations of abuse, calling his accusers’ statements ‘horrible distortions of reality’

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:03am, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US singer Marilyn Manson is facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE US singer Marilyn Manson is facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
US singer Marilyn Manson is facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE