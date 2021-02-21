Britain’s Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII hospital in central London on Saturday where his father, Prince Philip, is being treated. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Charles visits father Prince Philip in London hospital
- The duke is expected to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday
- Both Prince Philip, 99, and 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in January
Topic | Royalty
