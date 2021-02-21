Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend. Photo: AP
politico | Former US president Donald Trump to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference
- Trump is expected to play an active role in the 2022 midterm elections
- The former president has privately told people in recent days that he is considering a 2024 comeback bid
Topic | Donald Trump
