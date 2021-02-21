Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend. Photo: AP Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend. Photo: AP
Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend. Photo: AP
politico | Former US president Donald Trump to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference

  • Trump is expected to play an active role in the 2022 midterm elections
  • The former president has privately told people in recent days that he is considering a 2024 comeback bid

POLITICO
Updated: 6:57am, 21 Feb, 2021

