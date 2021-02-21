Erik Prince pictured in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: SCMP Erik Prince pictured in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: SCMP
Erik Prince pictured in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: SCMP
Libya
World /  United States & Canada

UN panel accuses Trump ally Erik Prince of violating Libya arms embargo alongside UAE companies

  • Prince soared to notoriety in 2007 after employees of the controversial security firm he founded, Blackwater, shot and killed 17 Iraqi civilians
  • He now heads a private equity fund focused on frontier emerging markets, and has previously been accused of acting as a backchannel for Trump

Topic |   Libya
Associated Press
Associated Press in United Nations

Updated: 2:35pm, 21 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Erik Prince pictured in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: SCMP Erik Prince pictured in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: SCMP
Erik Prince pictured in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE