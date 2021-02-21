Erik Prince pictured in Hong Kong in 2014. Photo: SCMP
UN panel accuses Trump ally Erik Prince of violating Libya arms embargo alongside UAE companies
- Prince soared to notoriety in 2007 after employees of the controversial security firm he founded, Blackwater, shot and killed 17 Iraqi civilians
- He now heads a private equity fund focused on frontier emerging markets, and has previously been accused of acting as a backchannel for Trump
Topic | Libya
