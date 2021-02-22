White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP
White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US nears ‘almost unbelievable’ 500,000 coronavirus deaths

  • The nation’s top diseases expert Anthony Fauci warns that normal life may still be some way off despite the arrival of vaccines and a decline in new cases
  • The US continues to be the country that has reported the most infections and fatalities in the world

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:37am, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP
White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE