White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP
US nears ‘almost unbelievable’ 500,000 coronavirus deaths
- The nation’s top diseases expert Anthony Fauci warns that normal life may still be some way off despite the arrival of vaccines and a decline in new cases
- The US continues to be the country that has reported the most infections and fatalities in the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
White crosses representing Covid-19 in California’s Nevada County are seen at a memorial in Grass Valley in January. Photo: The Union via AP