Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer in the US Army. Photo: Yale University Police Department handout
Killing of Yale student Kevin Jiang: person of interest Qinxuan Pan stole car on day of crime, police say
- Authorities are still hunting for the ‘dangerous’ MIT graduate, who took a vehicle from a showroom for a test drive and never returned it
- Jiang, who had just got engaged, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car
Topic | Gun violence in the US
