US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un before a meeting in Hanoi in 2019. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump offered Kim Jong-un ‘a ride home on Air Force One’ after Hanoi summit, documentary claims
- US president ‘stunned even the most seasoned diplomats’ by offering Kim a lift home after 2019 summit in Vietnam, according to new BBC documentary
- Kim and Trump embarked on an extraordinary diplomatic ‘bromance’ over the years that featured headline-grabbing summits and a declaration of love
