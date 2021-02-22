US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un before a meeting in Hanoi in 2019. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un before a meeting in Hanoi in 2019. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un before a meeting in Hanoi in 2019. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump offered Kim Jong-un ‘a ride home on Air Force One’ after Hanoi summit, documentary claims

  • US president ‘stunned even the most seasoned diplomats’ by offering Kim a lift home after 2019 summit in Vietnam, according to new BBC documentary
  • Kim and Trump embarked on an extraordinary diplomatic ‘bromance’ over the years that featured headline-grabbing summits and a declaration of love

Agence France-Presse in Seoul

Updated: 11:32am, 22 Feb, 2021

