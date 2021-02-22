Photo taken in New York in November 2020 shows the logo of Microsoft Corp. Photo: Kyodo
Microsoft and EU publishers push for tech firms to make Australia-style news payments
- The US tech giant and four EU lobbying groups are planning to ‘mandate payments’ for use of news content from online ‘gatekeepers with dominant market power’
- The move comes as Australia is on the verge of passing a law that would require Facebook and Google to negotiate with news outlets for payment for their content or face fines
Topic | Microsoft
Photo taken in New York in November 2020 shows the logo of Microsoft Corp. Photo: Kyodo