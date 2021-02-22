The ongoing investigation could become an issue for Trump in his life post-presidency. Photo: AFP
US Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Donald Trump’s tax records to New York state prosecutor
- The high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view
- The former US president has called the investigation into his record ‘a fishing expedition’ and ‘the greatest witch hunt in history’
