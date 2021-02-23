Hayley Arceneaux poses for a photo at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP Hayley Arceneaux poses for a photo at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP
Hayley Arceneaux poses for a photo at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

SpaceX flight: childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, 29, to become youngest American in space

  • The doctor’s assistant will join billionaire Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners on the company’s first private flight
  • Arceneaux, who will also be the first person to launch with a prosthesis, will serve as the crew’s medical officer

Topic |   Space
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:52am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hayley Arceneaux poses for a photo at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP Hayley Arceneaux poses for a photo at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP
Hayley Arceneaux poses for a photo at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE