Hayley Arceneaux poses for a photo at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP
SpaceX flight: childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, 29, to become youngest American in space
- The doctor’s assistant will join billionaire Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners on the company’s first private flight
- Arceneaux, who will also be the first person to launch with a prosthesis, will serve as the crew’s medical officer
Topic | Space
