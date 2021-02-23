Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to question during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: DPA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to question during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: DPA
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to question during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: DPA
Justin Trudeau
World /  United States & Canada

Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s cabinet to abstain from China genocide vote, senior official says

  • The motion is the latest attempt by lawmakers to hold Beijing accountable for its treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang
  • China’s envoy told Canadian lawmakers over the weekend to butt out of its internal affairs

Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:24am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to question during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: DPA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to question during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: DPA
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to question during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE