Video footage from Nasa showed views captured from several cameras on the Perseverance Mars rover, including one pointed at the parachute and another at the Martian surface. Photo: Nasa via AP
Nasa releases first video of Perseverance rover’s dramatic Mars landing
- The footage shows the vehicle deploying its parachute before touching down on the red planet in a cloud of dust
- The US space agency also shared the first audio recording from Mars – a faint sound of wind
Topic | Space
