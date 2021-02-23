US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US coronavirus deaths pass 500,000, as Joe Biden prepares to lead nation in mourning

  • The president will address Americans from the White House before attending a candle-lighting ceremony and a moment of silence
  • Biden has warned that America’s fatalities could go ‘well over’ 600,000, even as infection rates drop amid a vaccine roll-out

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:08am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE