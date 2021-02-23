US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AFP
US coronavirus deaths pass 500,000, as Joe Biden prepares to lead nation in mourning
- The president will address Americans from the White House before attending a candle-lighting ceremony and a moment of silence
- Biden has warned that America’s fatalities could go ‘well over’ 600,000, even as infection rates drop amid a vaccine roll-out
