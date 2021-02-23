Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of “El Chapo” Guzman, leaves the courthouse during her husband’s trial in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of “El Chapo” Guzman, leaves the courthouse during her husband’s trial in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of “El Chapo” Guzman, leaves the courthouse during her husband’s trial in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters
Drugs
World /  United States & Canada

Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrested in US

  • Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, is accused of drug trafficking and of helping her husband escape from prison in 2015 by building a 1.6km underground tunnel
  • During his 25-year reign, El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel smuggled mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the US

Topic |   Drugs
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:40am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of “El Chapo” Guzman, leaves the courthouse during her husband’s trial in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of “El Chapo” Guzman, leaves the courthouse during her husband’s trial in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of “El Chapo” Guzman, leaves the courthouse during her husband’s trial in New York in February 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE