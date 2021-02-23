US President Joe Biden pictured at the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg US President Joe Biden pictured at the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden team backs Trump-era ‘Made in China’ rule for Hong Kong exports at World Trade Organisation

  • A US delegation said in a statement the international body had no right to mediate on the matter, because it ‘constitutes a threat to national security’
  • Before 2016, WTO members generally steered clear of defending their trade actions on the basis of security interests – until Donald Trump came along

Updated: 9:29am, 23 Feb, 2021

