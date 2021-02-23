Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Gab, MeWe, Telegram, Discord: Trump fans, extremists find new outlets after Facebook, Twitter bans

  • After the deadly January 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, major social networking sites took action against the organisations involved
  • But millions of fervent extremists and conspiracy theorists have now migrated elsewhere. And experts fear censorship will unite them

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in San Francisco

Updated: 1:36pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE