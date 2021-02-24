Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during her confirmation hearing in Washington in January. The US Senate has confirmed her as President Biden's United Nations ambassador. Photo: AP
politico | Linda Thomas-Greenfield headed to crisis-plagued UN as China challenges loom
- Joe Biden’s pick for UN envoy was confirmed by the Senate after facing tough questions over the extent to which she will confront Chinese authoritarianism
- Experts say her experience across Africa will be necessary to advance US relationships and contain China’s growing influence across the UN system
