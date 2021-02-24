The Mars Perseverance rover’s parachute is deployed during the descent stage of the vehicle’s landing on the red planet on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE The Mars Perseverance rover’s parachute is deployed during the descent stage of the vehicle’s landing on the red planet on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Mars Perseverance rover’s parachute is deployed during the descent stage of the vehicle’s landing on the red planet on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Mars rover’s giant parachute carried a secret message – but what did it say?

  • A puzzle-loving engineer on Nasa’s team used binary code to spell out words with the orange and white nylon strips, along with hidden GPS coordinates
  • More ‘Easter eggs’ to be revealed as the Perseverance rover continues its mission on the red planet

Topic |   Space
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:32am, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Mars Perseverance rover’s parachute is deployed during the descent stage of the vehicle’s landing on the red planet on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE The Mars Perseverance rover’s parachute is deployed during the descent stage of the vehicle’s landing on the red planet on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Mars Perseverance rover’s parachute is deployed during the descent stage of the vehicle’s landing on the red planet on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE