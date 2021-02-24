The Mars Perseverance rover’s parachute is deployed during the descent stage of the vehicle’s landing on the red planet on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mars rover’s giant parachute carried a secret message – but what did it say?
- A puzzle-loving engineer on Nasa’s team used binary code to spell out words with the orange and white nylon strips, along with hidden GPS coordinates
- More ‘Easter eggs’ to be revealed as the Perseverance rover continues its mission on the red planet
