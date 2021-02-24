The American flag flies at half mast outside the US Capitol Building after the deadly attack on the building on January 6. Photo: Reuters
US Capitol attack: security officials blame missed FBI intelligence
- Officials including the former chief of the Capitol Police say they failed to anticipate the violent mob of Donald Trump supporters invading the building
- They are testifying in the first of several hearings examining what went wrong on January 6
Topic | United States
The American flag flies at half mast outside the US Capitol Building after the deadly attack on the building on January 6. Photo: Reuters