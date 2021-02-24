J&J said that its data suggested its Covid-19 vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. Photo: AFP J&J said that its data suggested its Covid-19 vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. Photo: AFP
Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine effective and safe: US FDA

  • The jab was effective in reducing the risk of the illness and preventing PCR-test confirmed Covid-19 at least 14 days after vaccination, the FDA said
  • The FDA’s panel of independent experts meets on Friday to decide whether to approve the shot

Reuters
Updated: 10:53pm, 24 Feb, 2021

J&J said that its data suggested its Covid-19 vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. Photo: AFP J&J said that its data suggested its Covid-19 vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. Photo: AFP
