J&J said that its data suggested its Covid-19 vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. Photo: AFP
Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine effective and safe: US FDA
- The jab was effective in reducing the risk of the illness and preventing PCR-test confirmed Covid-19 at least 14 days after vaccination, the FDA said
- The FDA’s panel of independent experts meets on Friday to decide whether to approve the shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
J&J said that its data suggested its Covid-19 vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. Photo: AFP