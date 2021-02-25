New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a media briefing at his office in July 2020. Photo: TNS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo kissed her and suggested strip poker, ex-aide Lindsey Boylan says
- In a detailed account published online, Boylan accuses Cuomo of creating work culture were sexual harassment and bullying were ‘not only condoned but expected’
- The governor is under pressure on multiple fronts, including an FBI and Justice Department investigation for his handling of nursing home Covid-19 deaths
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a media briefing at his office in July 2020. Photo: TNS