Police inspect the golfer Tiger Woods’ damaged car after it was involved in a crash in California on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident,’ no charges planned, sheriff says
- Authorities had previously said the SUV was travelling at a ‘relatively greater speed than normal’ when it crossed a divider and rolled over
- Woods is recovering after doctors inserted a rod into his leg and placed screws into his foot and ankle
