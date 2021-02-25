Police inspect the golfer Tiger Woods’ damaged car after it was involved in a crash in California on Tuesday. Photo: DPA Police inspect the golfer Tiger Woods’ damaged car after it was involved in a crash in California on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Tiger Woods
World /  United States & Canada

Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident,’ no charges planned, sheriff says

  • Authorities had previously said the SUV was travelling at a ‘relatively greater speed than normal’ when it crossed a divider and rolled over
  • Woods is recovering after doctors inserted a rod into his leg and placed screws into his foot and ankle

Tribune News Service
Updated: 5:57am, 25 Feb, 2021

