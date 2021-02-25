A nurse prepares a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A nurse prepares a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine for South Africa variant ready for testing

  • This particular variant is considered more dangerous because it evades some of the blocking action of antibodies that target the older coronavirus strain
  • That partly reduces protection from current vaccines and means people infected with the classic strain are more susceptible to reinfection

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:32am, 25 Feb, 2021

