A nurse prepares a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine for South Africa variant ready for testing
- This particular variant is considered more dangerous because it evades some of the blocking action of antibodies that target the older coronavirus strain
- That partly reduces protection from current vaccines and means people infected with the classic strain are more susceptible to reinfection
