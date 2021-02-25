Lawrence Paul Anderson had been released early from prison Oklahoma in January as part of a mass commutation effort. Photo: Grady County Sheriff's Office via AP
US triple-murder suspect accused of cooking woman’s heart and serving it to other victims
- Lawrence Paul Anderson allegedly slew his neighbour, removed the organ and took it to his uncle’s home, where he cooked it with potatoes
- The suspect wanted to feed his family ‘to release the demons’, an agent wrote in a search warrant
Topic | Crime
