US President Joe Biden signs several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration as Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on. Photo: TNS US President Joe Biden signs several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration as Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden signs several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration as Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on. Photo: TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Biden lifts Trump ban on green cards, saying legal immigration benefits US

  • Former US president Donald Trump halted the issuance of green cards last year to protect the labour market during the coronavirus pandemic
  • President Joe Biden said shutting the door on legal immigrants harms the US

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:15pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden signs several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration as Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on. Photo: TNS US President Joe Biden signs several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration as Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden signs several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration as Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE