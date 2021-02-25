US President Joe Biden signs several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration as Vice-President Kamala Harris looks on. Photo: TNS
Biden lifts Trump ban on green cards, saying legal immigration benefits US
- Former US president Donald Trump halted the issuance of green cards last year to protect the labour market during the coronavirus pandemic
- President Joe Biden said shutting the door on legal immigrants harms the US
