A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. Photo: Orange County Register via ZUMA/DPA
Pfizer testing third dose of coronavirus vaccine to protect against variants
- Pfizer and BioNTech believe their current two-dose vaccine will work against the South African variant as well as one found in the UK and elsewhere
- But the new studies will allow the companies to be prepared if and when more protection is necessary
