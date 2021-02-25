A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. Photo: Orange County Register via ZUMA/DPA A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. Photo: Orange County Register via ZUMA/DPA
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. Photo: Orange County Register via ZUMA/DPA
World /  United States & Canada

Pfizer testing third dose of coronavirus vaccine to protect against variants

  • Pfizer and BioNTech believe their current two-dose vaccine will work against the South African variant as well as one found in the UK and elsewhere
  • But the new studies will allow the companies to be prepared if and when more protection is necessary

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:44pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. Photo: Orange County Register via ZUMA/DPA A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. Photo: Orange County Register via ZUMA/DPA
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in California, US. Photo: Orange County Register via ZUMA/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE