US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
New York prosecutor gets Donald Trump tax records after long fight
- Manhattan district attorney has the documents in hand after Supreme Court rejected the ex-president’s last ditch effort to prevent the handover
- The records were sought for a criminal grand jury investigation into Trump’s business dealings
