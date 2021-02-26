US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House in Washington in January. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

New York prosecutor gets Donald Trump tax records after long fight

  • Manhattan district attorney has the documents in hand after Supreme Court rejected the ex-president’s last ditch effort to prevent the handover
  • The records were sought for a criminal grand jury investigation into Trump’s business dealings

Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:56am, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House in Washington in January. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump waves to the media outside the White House in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE