Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AP
Lady Gaga offers US$500,000 reward after dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen
- Koji and Gustav were taken after the incident in Hollywood, though a third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered
- The superstar is said to be asking for whoever has the duo to return them for the reward, no questions asked
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the US Capitol in January. Photo: AP