Anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, speaks to reporters in Boston in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court asked to ban race in Harvard admissions
- The university has been accused of discriminating against Asian-American and white applicants
- An appeal by Students for Fair Admissions could lead to the top court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority, putting an end to affirmative action schemes
Topic | Racism and prejudice
