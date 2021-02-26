Anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, speaks to reporters in Boston in October 2018. Photo: Reuters Anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, speaks to reporters in Boston in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court asked to ban race in Harvard admissions

  • The university has been accused of discriminating against Asian-American and white applicants
  • An appeal by Students for Fair Admissions could lead to the top court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority, putting an end to affirmative action schemes

Reuters
Updated: 5:44am, 26 Feb, 2021

