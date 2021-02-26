Razor wire tops a security fence outside the US Capitol as part of enhanced security measures after Trump supporters stormed the building in January. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump supporters want to ‘blow up’ US Capitol during Joe Biden speech, police chief warns
- Militia groups behind last month’s deadly attack are hoping to kill US lawmakers, and could strike during the president’s State of the Union address
- Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman warned of the need for continued high security of the building until ‘vulnerabilities’ are addressed
Topic | US Politics
Razor wire tops a security fence outside the US Capitol as part of enhanced security measures after Trump supporters stormed the building in January. Photo: AFP