Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert kills himself after sex assault charges

  • Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, trained the ‘Fierce Five’ women’s team that won gold at the 2012 games
  • He had been charged earlier in the day with 20 counts of human trafficking as well as other offences including sexual assault and criminal enterprise

Reuters
Updated: 6:46am, 26 Feb, 2021

