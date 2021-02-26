Gymnastics coach John Geddert watches his students during a practice session in Lansing, Michigan, in December 2011. Photo: USA Today Network via Reuters
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert kills himself after sex assault charges
- Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, trained the ‘Fierce Five’ women’s team that won gold at the 2012 games
- He had been charged earlier in the day with 20 counts of human trafficking as well as other offences including sexual assault and criminal enterprise
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
