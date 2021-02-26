Then US Vice-President Joe Biden is seen with King Salman, still a prince at the time, in Riyadh in October 2011. Photo: AP Then US Vice-President Joe Biden is seen with King Salman, still a prince at the time, in Riyadh in October 2011. Photo: AP
Then US Vice-President Joe Biden is seen with King Salman, still a prince at the time, in Riyadh in October 2011. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden calls Saudi Arabia’s King Salman as Khashoggi report looms

  • The sensitive document is expected to single out the monarch’s son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the journalist’s murder in Istanbul
  • The report’s release will be a test of the close ties between the two allies as they confront growing Iranian influence in the Middle East

Topic |   Jamal Khashoggi killing
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:08am, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Then US Vice-President Joe Biden is seen with King Salman, still a prince at the time, in Riyadh in October 2011. Photo: AP Then US Vice-President Joe Biden is seen with King Salman, still a prince at the time, in Riyadh in October 2011. Photo: AP
Then US Vice-President Joe Biden is seen with King Salman, still a prince at the time, in Riyadh in October 2011. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE