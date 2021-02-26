President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP
President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Biden orders US air strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria

  • The US military bombed infrastructure used by militia groups backed by Iran in eastern Syria, in response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq
  • Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said he recommended the strikes, while the Pentagon said Biden acted to protect American and coalition personnel

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:38am, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP
President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE