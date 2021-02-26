President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP
Biden orders US air strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria
- The US military bombed infrastructure used by militia groups backed by Iran in eastern Syria, in response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq
- Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said he recommended the strikes, while the Pentagon said Biden acted to protect American and coalition personnel
Topic | United States
President Joe Biden authorised US military air strikes against facilities in eastern Syria, in response to recent attacks against US personnel in Iraq. Photo: AFP