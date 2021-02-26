People exercise behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing at a gym in California. Photo: TNS People exercise behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing at a gym in California. Photo: TNS
People exercise behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing at a gym in California. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

US study finds coronavirus spreads rapidly in gyms when masks not worn

  • The US CDC traced two coronavirus outbreaks at fitness centres, where indoor classes and instructors created super-spreader events
  • Researchers recommended improving ventilation, enforcing mask use and physical distancing, and increasing hand-hygiene

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:04pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People exercise behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing at a gym in California. Photo: TNS People exercise behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing at a gym in California. Photo: TNS
People exercise behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing at a gym in California. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE