People exercise behind plastic sheets in their workout pods while observing social distancing at a gym in California. Photo: TNS
US study finds coronavirus spreads rapidly in gyms when masks not worn
- The US CDC traced two coronavirus outbreaks at fitness centres, where indoor classes and instructors created super-spreader events
- Researchers recommended improving ventilation, enforcing mask use and physical distancing, and increasing hand-hygiene
