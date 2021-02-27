US President Joe Biden at the Harris County Emergency Operations Centre in Houston, Texas on Friday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden travels to Texas to survey damage from winter storm that killed at least two dozen people
- A winter storm caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or water for days, and killed at least two dozen
- Biden was expected to meet volunteers at a Houston food bank and tour a health centre where Covid-19 vaccines are being distributed
